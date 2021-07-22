Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 70,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.