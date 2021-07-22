Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

