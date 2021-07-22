Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.