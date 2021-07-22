Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.