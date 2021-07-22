Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

