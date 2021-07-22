Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 528,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,233. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

