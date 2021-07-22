Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 255,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,160. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

