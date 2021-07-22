Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

MDC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $49.53. 336,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,558. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

