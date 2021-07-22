Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 3,782,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

