Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $170.90 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

