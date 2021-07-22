Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $538,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

