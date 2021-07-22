Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $13.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $61.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,408,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

