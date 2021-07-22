Brokers Issue Forecasts for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

