Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.17. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$64.06, with a volume of 1,142,507 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.38. The company has a market cap of C$101.06 billion and a PE ratio of 59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

