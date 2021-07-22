Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.04

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.04 and traded as high as C$69.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.11, with a volume of 113,268 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$20.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

