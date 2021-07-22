BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BRP worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.