Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.