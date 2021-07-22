BSClaunch (BSL) Achieves Market Cap of $44,654.07

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $44,654.07 and $19,832.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

