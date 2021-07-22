BSCView Price Down 28.8% This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $232,942.85 and approximately $168.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

