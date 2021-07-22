BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.