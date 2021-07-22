Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

