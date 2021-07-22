Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Cap of $44.66 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00010729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $44.66 million and $4.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,131,158 coins and its circulating supply is 12,756,158 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

