Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) vs. Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Financial Contrast

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Nano-X Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $46.25 million 45.45 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.39 Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.23) -22.54

Nano-X Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network. Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butterfly Network and Nano-X Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nano-X Imaging 0 1 4 0 2.80

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.98%. Nano-X Imaging has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.18%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Nano-X Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95% Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Butterfly Network on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

