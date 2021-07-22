BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 518.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

