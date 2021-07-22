Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

