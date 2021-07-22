Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $57.47 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 71% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 69.6% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $57.47 million and $74,891.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.02 or 0.00619565 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

