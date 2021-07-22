ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $713,772.22

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $713,772.22 and $73,058.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.64 or 1.00142950 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

