Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $82.48 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $82.48 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00371336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,692,972,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,687,294 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

