Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,477,257 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 885,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

