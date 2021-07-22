CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 68.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 39,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,041. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -254.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

