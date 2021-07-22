Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). 9,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 57,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOX shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

