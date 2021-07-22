Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.69. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 139,798 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.