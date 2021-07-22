Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 1,653 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of £111.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,014.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

