California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,386 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lincoln National worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

