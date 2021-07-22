California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,435 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

