California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 54,927 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Plug Power worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

