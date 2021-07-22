California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,739 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.