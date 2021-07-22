California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

