California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 188 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Fair Isaac worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $540.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

