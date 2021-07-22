California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,480 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LKQ worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

