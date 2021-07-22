California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 89,828 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

