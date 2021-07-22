California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

