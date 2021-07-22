California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $24,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

