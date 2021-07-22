California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Leidos worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

