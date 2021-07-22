California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

