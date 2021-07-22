California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.66 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

