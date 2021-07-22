California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Allegion worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.