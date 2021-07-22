California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.