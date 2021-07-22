California State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

