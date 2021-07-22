California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.12 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

