California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.37 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

NYSE:MOH opened at $256.50 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.